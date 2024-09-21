Kannur woman tests negative for Mpox

Kannur: In a big relief for Kerala, the health department confirmed that the woman who was under observation with suspected symptoms of Monkeypox or Mpox tested negative for the infection. The test results issued by Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital's lab confirmed that the woman did not contract Mpox. Meanwhile, doctors confirmed that she is suffering from chickenpox.



The 31-year-old woman reached Kannur from Abu Dhabi on September 1. Her husband was also put in isolation in view of the chances of infection. The woman's three-year-old child also developed symptoms similar to chickenpox.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported its first Monkeypox case in Malappuram. According to the Kerala Health Department, a 38-year-old man from Malappuram district, who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, tested positive for the virus.

Urging people to be vigilant, Health Minister George said the state health department has already stepped up surveillance in airports in the state in accordance with the Centre's guidelines in the wake of the outbreak of Mpox in many African countries. Those arriving from the nations where the infection was reported have been instructed to report at the airport if they develop any symptoms, she said.

As soon as the outbreak of mpox was reported in 2022, the southern state had brought out a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) in this regard. Isolation, sample collection and treatment, in accordance with the SoP, have been ensured in the state, the minister said and urged every hospital to follow this protocol without any fail.

Veena George also cautioned people, especially health workers who handle the samples of the affected persons, to strictly follow infection control precautions.

The minister on Tuesday said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College here. His samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient. It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

After the Mpox was reported last week from the national capital, the Union Health Ministry termed it an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards and said that it was not part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox. The 26-year-old Hisar native tested positive for mpox virus of the West African clade-2, it had said.

