IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Monday. The alert predicts heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The yellow alert for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod extends to Tuesday.

According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till September 29. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are likely to prevail over Kerala until Tuesday. Due to adverse weather conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the Karnataka coast till September 27.