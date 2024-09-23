Min Rajeeve recalls Sri Lankan prez Dissanayake’s Kerala visit; hopes for collaboration of industries, ayurveda

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Industries Minister and senior CPM leader, P Rajeeve, extended his congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential election on Sunday.



In a Facebook post, Rajeeve shared a photo from Dissanayake's visit to Kerala in February, where the newly-elected President also stopped by his office. Reflecting on the visit, Rajeeve highlighted the discussions held on potential industrial collaboration between Kerala and Sri Lanka.

"Dissanayake toured key sites like Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and expressed interest in Kerala's Ayurvedic practices, noting their potential in Sri Lanka. We look forward to building on these conversations and fostering greater cooperation," Rajeeve wrote.

Dissanayake, 56, leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and its broader coalition, the National People's Power (NPP), secured a decisive victory over his main contender, Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections.

The sitting President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was eliminated in the first round, failing to make it to the final two. The NPP has announced that Dissanayake will be sworn in as the 9th President of Sri Lanka on Monday.

