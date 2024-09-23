Malayalam
Two feared killed as rental car plunges into water body on Cherthala-Kumarakom route

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 23, 2024 10:07 PM IST Updated: September 23, 2024 11:08 PM IST
Fire & Rescue personnel and local people attempt to rescue people stranded inside the car that submerged in a water body at Kaipuzha Mutt on Cherthala-Kumarakom Road Monday night.
At least two persons are feared killed after a car plunged into a water body at Kaipuzha Muttu on the Cherthala-Kumarakom route Monday night.

The accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. According to witnesses, the car headed toward Cherthala, veered off the main road onto the service road before plunging into the water body.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased persons were a man and a woman. They were driving a rental car. They were rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, where the duo was declared brought dead.

Local people were the first to attempt a rescue and were joined by Fire & Rescue personnel. It is understood that the area where the car submerged was at least 20 feet deep.

