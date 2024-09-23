Two feared killed as rental car plunges into water body on Cherthala-Kumarakom route

At least two persons are feared killed after a car plunged into a water body at Kaipuzha Muttu on the Cherthala-Kumarakom route Monday night.

The accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. According to witnesses, the car headed toward Cherthala, veered off the main road onto the service road before plunging into the water body.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased persons were a man and a woman. They were driving a rental car. They were rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, where the duo was declared brought dead.



Local people were the first to attempt a rescue and were joined by Fire & Rescue personnel. It is understood that the area where the car submerged was at least 20 feet deep.