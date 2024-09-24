Heavy rain likely in Kerala till mid-October, yellow alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: As the monsoon season moves into its final phase, Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall at least until mid-October. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in three districts: Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.



The four-month monsoon period lasts from June 1 to September 30. The withdrawal of monsoon has already begun from northwest Rajasthan. However, meteorologists report that monsoon rains will continue in Kerala until mid-October. If a low-pressure system or cyclone develops in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain may hit Kerala and other southern Indian states.

In recent monsoon seasons, low-pressure systems have formed in the Bay of Bengal by the end of September or in the first half of October. If a similar situation occurs this year, heavy rainfall can be expected in the state for an additional 15–20 days. The meteorological department has reported that Kerala has received 13 per cent less rainfall than expected from June 1 to September 23.

Instead of the expected 1,957 mm, the state received 1,709 mm of rainfall. While districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Wayanad received less rain, the remaining 10 districts recorded adequate rainfall. Kannur received the highest excess rainfall, with 15 per cent more than usual. However, the 33 per cent rainfall deficit in Idukki is raising concerns for the electricity sector.