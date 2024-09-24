The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) suspended three workers charged with disorderly conduct for causing electricity disruption in an inebriated state. KSEB Chairman & Managing Director Biju Prabhakar recommended the immediate suspension of P V Abhilash, P C Saleem Kumar, and P Suresh Kumar on the report of the chief vigilance officer.

KSEB said in a social media post that an enquiry was done based on media reports about the incident that took place at Thalayazham in Kottayam district. According to reports, the trio switched off the 11kV feeder at Thalayazham in retaliation to questioning from the staff of a bar for refusing to pay for alcohol they consumed.

Abhilash and Salim Kumar worked under the Thalayazham Section while Suresh Kumar was a staff at the Cheppad Section. KSEB said that Suresh Kumar was also accused of misbehaving with a woman at Panavally in Alappuzha district.