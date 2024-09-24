Malayalam
KSEB suspends 3 workers for switching off 11kV to avenge bar dispute

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2024 09:21 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) suspended three workers charged with disorderly conduct for causing electricity disruption in an inebriated state. KSEB Chairman & Managing Director Biju Prabhakar recommended the immediate suspension of P V Abhilash, P C Saleem Kumar, and P Suresh Kumar on the report of the chief vigilance officer.

KSEB said in a social media post that an enquiry was done based on media reports about the incident that took place at Thalayazham in Kottayam district. According to reports, the trio switched off the 11kV feeder at Thalayazham in retaliation to questioning from the staff of a bar for refusing to pay for alcohol they consumed.

Abhilash and Salim Kumar worked under the Thalayazham Section while Suresh Kumar was a staff at the Cheppad Section. KSEB said that Suresh Kumar was also accused of misbehaving with a woman at Panavally in Alappuzha district.

