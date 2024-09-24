No CBI investigation in Shuhaib case; Supreme Court dismisses parents’ plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled out a CBI investigation in the murder case of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib. The court dismissed the plea filed by Shuhaib's parents requesting a CBI probe.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan pointed out that five years have passed since the incident. However, the court clarified that Shuhaib's parents have the right to pursue legal remedies if evidence of involvement by others emerges during the trial. The final investigation report was submitted to the court.

Shuhaib's parents, C P Mohammed and S P Rasiya, had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Division Bench order of the High Court, which had overturned a Single Bench order transferring the investigation to the CBI.

Senior lawyers representing Shuhaib’s parents argued that those involved in the conspiracy behind the murder were not included in the charge sheet. The Supreme Court reiterated that the parents retain the right to take legal action if any new involvement is uncovered during the trial.

Shuhaib's parents had moved the HC, pointing out lapses in the police probe. Based on their petition, Justice B Kemal Pasha ordered for a CBI probe in March 2018. The division bench of the HC however, quashed the single bench order in 2019.

Youth Congress activist S P Shuhaib, 30, was murdered allegedly by CPM men while he was having food from a roadside eatery at Mattannur in Kerala’s Kannur district on February 12, 2018. He bled to death even before he could be taken to the hospital.