ADGP-RSS secret meeting: Kerala govt orders probe

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government ordered a probe into the controversial secret meeting of ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) leaders on Wednesday. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been asked to investigate the meeting. The CM assured action over the row two weeks back while attending the LDF meeting. The probe will be a major setback for Ajith Kumar, who is already under fire over the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar and disruption of Thrissur Pooram.



The DGP will record the statements of the RSS leaders as part of the probe.

It is alleged that the ADGP met two RSS leaders within a span of ten days. Ajith Kumar met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on May 22, 2023, and later met former BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on June 2.

The first meeting took place at the RSS study camp venue in Thrissur from May 12 to 27, 2023. Around 500 representatives attended the camp, and Dattatreya was present for three days. It was during this time that Ajith Kumar expressed his interest in meeting Dattatreya through his childhood friend and RSS Sampark Pramukh Jayakumar. Ajith Kumar was brought to the venue in a car provided by the RSS and accompanied by a driver. The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was held in a room at the same venue where the RSS camp was taking place. Later, the ADGP returned in the same car that belonged to the RSS leader.

CPI National Executive member K Prakash Babu has said that a top police official who holds furtive talks with heads of a fascist organisation is a blemish on the administrative system and leftist political scruples, referring to ADGP(Law&Order) M R Ajith Kumar. In an article published in CPI's mouthpiece 'Janayugam, ' Prakash Babu wrote that unless Ajith Kumar reveals why he met with the RSS leaders, he should be removed from his current official responsibilities.

The meeting with Ram Madhav took place at a conclave organised by a national media outlet in Kovalam. It was Ajith Kumar who expressed interest in meeting Ram Madhav, and, as arranged, he arrived at the venue in a car sent by the RSS leadership. This meeting lasted only ten minutes.

Amid these allegations, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar claimed that Ajith Kumar met the RSS leaders for opposition leader VD Satheesan.