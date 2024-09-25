Malayalam
Kochi woman sexually assaulted by astrologer on pretext of performing Chathan Seva

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2024 03:28 PM IST
prabhad.jpg
Prabhad.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: An astrologer was held from Kochi after he sexually assaulted a woman on the pretext of performing Chathan Seva (black magic). The accused is Prabhad of Thrissur.

The incident happened in Vennala. In the guise of performing a ritual to solve a family problem, the accused sexually assaulted the homemaker. He threatened to kill her if she spoke out about the incident.

The woman contacted the astrologer after seeing an advertisement on social media. A ritual was performed in May at Thrissur. However, the young woman was called to Kochi, saying the first ritual did not yield the desired result. The accused was arrested by Palarivattom police and remanded.

