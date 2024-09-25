Suicide of Sidharthan: KVASU reinstates suspended staff including dean

Kalpetta: The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) reinstated the former dean of Veterinary College, Pookkode campus M K Narayanan and assistant warden R Kanthanathan, who were suspended for six months.



The duo was suspended after police launched a probe into the mob trial, persecution and sequential suicide of second-year student J S Sidharthan in the Pookode campus of the university.

The body of Sidharthan ( 20) was found hanging in the toilet of the hostel, on February 18. According to the post-mortem report, he was subjected to extreme physical torture before his death. A native of Nedumangad, near Thiruvananthapuram, the kith and kin of the student had alleged that the youth was killed and hanged by SFI goons. All the accused involved in the case were SFI leaders.

Both Narayanan and Kanthanathan will join the College of Avian Sciences and Management, Thiruvazhamkunnu, Palakkad district as their suspension period is over. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Management Council held at the Varsity on Tuesday. The council desisted from further disciplinary measures as the employees had approached HC against the suspension. The parents of Sidharthan also approached the High Court demanding a CBI probe which was granted and the probe is underway.

Though four members of the council including Vice Chancellor Dr K S Anil, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, faculty dean K Vijayakumar and faculty representative P T Dinesh opposed the decision, 12 other members backed it.