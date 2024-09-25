Bakery staff die in Thrissur while cleaning sullage tank

Two people died while cleaning a sullage tank in Thrissur here on Wednesday. The workers died while they entered the grey water collection tank of the Royal Bakery in Karur, Kodakara. The deceased are Sunil Kumar (52), a resident of Karur, and Jitesh (45), a resident of Varathanad. Both were found dead inside the tank.

Later, the fire force arrived and recovered the bodies. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital. Sunil Kumar was a cook at the bakery, and Jitesh was his assistant. It was Sunil Kumar who initially collapsed inside the tank.

Seeing this, Jitesh also went inside to rescue him, and later, both of them died. According to the fire force officials, the lack of oxygen inside the tank was the cause of death.