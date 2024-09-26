Farmer killed in elephant attack, furious mob blocks Kozhikode-Ooty highway

Gudalur: A furious mob blocked the Kozhikode-Ooty highway at Cherambadi on Thursday morning, protesting the death of a farmer who was killed in an elephant attack. The farmer, Kunjimoideen (59), a resident of Chappumthode near Cherambadi in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris, was trampled by the elephant in the early hours of the day while trying to scare the animal away from his home.



Protesters blocked the Kozhikode-Ooty highway, a critical link between Wayanad and the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, demanding action following the farmer's death. Action Council leader Gopal K told Onmanorama that this is the fifth elephant-related death in the area in the past two years. "We will not call off the strike until higher officials assure us that power fencing will be installed in areas where elephant herds enter human habitats, and provide a timeline for its implementation," he said.

Kunjimoideen's body has been moved to the Government Taluk Hospital in Pandalur for a postmortem. The roadblock, which began at 7 am, led to a long line of stranded vehicles. A large contingent of police and forest personnel has been deployed in the area to prevent any further incidents.