Neither my supporters nor CPM activists attacked journalists in Palakkad: PV Anvar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2024 04:33 PM IST
PV Anvar. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Sunday condemned the attack on media personnel at an event he attended at Alanallur, Palakkad, but denied any involvement from his supporters or the Left Front. "The attackers were neither my supporters nor associated with the CPM," Anvar said.

The incident happened on Sunday morning when Anvar attended an event organised by the Alanallur unit of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. As the MLA was leaving the venue, media personnel attempted to ask him questions regarding a recent phone-tapping case filed against him in Kottayam. A man in the crowd intervened, saying, "Don’t ask such questions here." Several others joined in, allegedly attacking at least four journalists.

"As I was about to enter my vehicle, some media personnel approached me with good intentions. However, others nearby mistook the situation and, thinking I was under threat, mistakenly assaulted them. No one from the Communist-Marxist party was involved in this,” Anvar said. "Those responsible for the assault should be apprehended immediately and given the necessary punishment."

Meanwhile, the merchants' association organisers said some people deliberately attempted to disrupt the meeting. Nattukal police are probing the incident and have arrested two individuals—Anvar and Majeed—in connection with it.

