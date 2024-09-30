Respect passengers, drive safely: Min Ganesh Kumar warns KSRTC Swift drivers, conductors

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar issued a stern warning to the drivers and conductors of KSRTC Swift buses on Monday, urging them to prioritise safety and treat passengers with respect. He added that any driver found responsible for accidents due to careless driving will be held fully accountable and required to bear the costs arising from the incident.



"The drivers must exercise extreme caution while operating the buses, and the conductors are expected to interact with passengers politely," the minister said in response to an increasing number of complaints about rude behaviour by conductors and reckless driving by some drivers.

“Currently, there are 3,500 KSRTC buses on the road, with drivers of the Swift fleet being involved in more fatal accidents than regular KSRTC drivers,” the minister noted. He reminded the staff that their salaries depend on the passengers who rely on these services, emphasising that they should treat travellers courteously. "If a disabled person or senior citizen boards the bus, the conductors are expected to assist them," he added, highlighting lapses in employee conduct.