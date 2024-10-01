Kozhikode fake doctor case: Accused identified by former college junior

Kozhikode: A fake doctor, arrested in a medical negligence case involving the death of a 60-year-old man, was first identified by his college junior. Abu Abraham Luke, who had been working at Kadalundi Kottakkadavu TMH Hospital without completing his medical studies, was arrested by police on Monday.

Investigation revealed that he worked at nine hospitals across various parts of Malappuram district. Despite his inadequate educational qualification, hospital staff reported that many patients were satisfied with his treatment, and some had regularly sought his services.

Luke was first identified by Malavika, the daughter-in-law of Vinod Kumar from Poocherikunnu Pachatt, who had recently passed away. Vinod had been undergoing treatment at the TMH Hospital when he died on August 23. His son, P Ashwin, and Malavika, both doctors, were working in Chandigarh at the time. After attending the funeral, Malavika brought a relative who was unwell to the same hospital on August 27.

During the hospital visit, she noticed the name Abu Abraham Luke and recalled that someone by the same name was her senior during her medical studies. On further investigation, she was certain it was the same Abu who left his medical education incomplete. A complaint was lodged with the police on August 28.

Abu, a native of Thiruvalla, enrolled at a private medical college in Kozhikode in 2011 to pursue MBBS. However, he failed his semester exams and did not complete his studies. He then began practising medicine using the registration number of another individual with a similar name.

Hospital authorities, seeking to fill the vacant Resident Medical Officer (RMO) position, employed him based on a referral. Abu was using the registration number of Abu P Xavier and, when questioned, claimed he used two names. According to hospital officials, previous employers also provided positive feedback about his work.