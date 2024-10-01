Malayalam
SAT hospital power outage: 2 officials suspended

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2024 10:28 PM IST
sat_power
A protest erupts as power outage hits the SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Rinku Raj Mattancherriyil/Manorama.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) suspended two employees on Tuesday in connection with the power outage incident at Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital. The suspended officials include the Assistant Engineer and the Overseer from the Electrical Division of PWD. The action was taken due to their failure to arrange an alternative system.

Minister for Public Works Mohammed Riyas issued the directive for the suspension and instructed the Chief Engineer to investigate whether more officials were responsible for the negligence.

Mothers and newborns were left in the dark for over three hours, and doctors were forced to treat patients using torchlights on Sunday. Following intense protests from the patients' attendants, a generator was brought in from outside to restore power.

