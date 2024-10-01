No jobs, loans not written off, families of Wayanad wild animal attack victims feel betrayed

Kalpetta: The family members of wild animal attack victims in Wayanad face a bleak future as the government has fallen back on promises of jobs and other assistance. They were given Rs 10 lakhs as compensation.

As protests soared, it was also promised that the dependents would be given jobs and their loans would be written off. The family members said that they haven't heard from the government authorities after the compensation was given.

In the case of VP Paul, an employee of the Kuruva Vana Samrakshana Samtihi at the Eco-Tourism Centre, who was killed near Kuruva Island, the state government and political leaders had assured the family that all efforts would be made to provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the family. The district witnessed a furious agitation when the body of Paul was brought home after conducting a postmortem from Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where he was undergoing treatment.

The other victims who were killed in a two-month time frame were Marottiparambil Prajeesh, 36, a dairy farmer who was partially devoured by a tiger, a native of Moodakkolli, Vakery, Pallippurath Thomas alias Salu, 50, a farm labourer, Panachiyil Ajeesh, 47, a native of Chaligadha, Payyampalli, Mananthavadi.

Sally, wife of VP Paul said that though a job was promised for her there was no update till date. Financial aid for the education of Soja, daughter also was promised then, but it is yet to be granted, she said.

Soja, daughter of Paul is now a Plus 1 student at Vijaya Higher Secondary School, Pulppalli. The mishap struck the family when she was ready to appear for the SSLC examination last year.

Sally said that despite the assurances, apart from the normal compensation of Rs 10 lakh and the insurance amount in the name of Paul, nothing has been received so far. “I have been running from pillar to post seeking a job at any of the offices, but none of them are assuring me anything so far. There is a debt to the tune of Rs 2 lakhs in various banks which might have increased with interest since,” she said.

At Payyampalli, Sheeba, the widow of Panachiyil Ajeesh, who was trampled down by an elephant Belur Makhna on February 2, shares the same concerns. “I am totally clueless about the future as my husband had looked after our family very well. There was a promise to give me a job, and the officials also collected my bio-data,” she said.