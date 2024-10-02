First toll plaza in Idukki to be opened next week

The first toll plaza in the Idukki district will be operational next week. It has been built on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway between Munnar and Bodimettu. The officials said that they would start collecting money from the first week of October.

The work on the highway started in 2017. The amount allocated for the construction of the highway was Rs 380.76 crores. The tender was awarded for Rs 268 crore rupees and the work was completed in 2023.

Kochi Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 toll plaza is located at Lakkad (Lockhart) near Devikulam. A private company from Andhra Pradesh has bagged the tender to run the toll plaza. Although the work of the national highway was completed in 2023, it was not possible to start the operation of the toll plaza. The company that had originally won the tender backed out, which caused a delay in the opening of the toll plaza. Protests also emerged from various corners, especially from people who lost their land and houses due to the construction of the toll plaza.

A monthly pass for Rs 340 has been introduced for owners of non-commercial vehicles living within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza. Other rates are as follows:

Car, Jeep and other small vehicles: Rs 35 for one way, Rs 55 for round trip, Rs 1225 for 50 round trips per month.

Mini Bus: Rs 60 for one way, Rs 90 both ways, Rs 1980 per month.

Bus, Truck: Rs 125 for one way, Rs 185 both ways, Rs 4150 per month

For heavy vehicles: Rs 195 for one way, Rs295 both ways, Rs 6505 per month

For vehicles with more than seven axles: Rs 240 for one way, Rs 355 both ways, Rs7920 per month.