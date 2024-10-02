Won't abandon CPM even if told I'll be shot dead: K T Jaleel

Dousing speculations that he would follow the path of P V Anvar MLA, K T Jaleel asserted his allegiance to the CPM in a press meet held on Wednesday. "I am not with Anvar. I don't subscribe to his political views and stance," he said, adding that he will continue to be friends with Anvar though.

He said that even if he is told that he will be shot dead, he won't turn against the CPM, the Chief Minister and the leftist party workers.

"I won't show any kind of ingratitude towards the CPM or the LDF. Pinarayi Vijayan has been at the forefront of resistance against the BJP. Extremist elements have combined to give him a Sanghi label. It is unacceptable. Targeting the Chief Minister would undermine secularism," he said.

However, Jaleel acknowledged merit in Anwar’s remarks regarding the Kerala police force. "Neither Anwar nor I claimed that the entire Kerala Police is at fault. We merely pointed out certain issues within the force. I have already communicated these concerns to the Chief Minister and the party secretary," he said.

He said an investigation team was constituted in response to Anvar’s complaint, and everything would be clear only after the team submitted its report. Jaleel said he had requested Anwar to wait for the report, to which he had agreed. However, the matter had already escalated before the investigation could proceed.

Expressing strong disapproval of Anwar’s recent political moves, Jaleel made it clear that he would not support them. He reaffirmed his stance as a committed sympathiser of the CPM. Jaleel also highlighted the presence of officials with a communal agenda within the police force.

"BJP is growing stronger in the country, and Pinarayi Vijayan has consistently taken a strong stand against communalism," he said.