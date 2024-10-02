Ready for legal action against PR agency? V D Satheesan dares Pinarayi Vijayan

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has slammed the Chief Minister for involving a PR agency during an interview with The Hindu. He said that the head of the PR agency, Kaizzen, was present at the time of the interview and urged the media to investigate the agency's details for clarity on its nature.

"Why does a Chief Minister need a PR agency to conduct an interview?" he asked. Satheesan claimed that Kaizzen had political motives and connections, and it made the Chief Minister repeat the Sangh Parivar agenda.

He also said that if the agency included statements the CM did not make, it would constitute a criminal offence. He challenged the CM, asking if he was ready to take legal action against the PR agency for spreading false claims.

Indian Union Muslim League National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the CM's interview cannot be viewed as a mistake. He expressed concerns over remarks that insulted Malappuram and labeled them a grave error.

Kunhalikutty noted that both the BJP and police officials seemed to be trying to categorise Malappuram as a crime district. When asked about the possibility of a conspiracy, he stated that there was an urgent need to identify who was behind these actions. He emphasised that the Chief Minister should respond and clarify the situation, insisting that action must be taken against the PR agency involved.