State will once again request Centre to provide necessary assistance for Wayanad: CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Centre's promise to provide continued assistance regarding the Wayanad disaster had yet to be fulfilled.

The chief minister said to the media: “The Wayanad landslides had a devastating effect on the state. Though it was expected that effective help would be available from the Union government, such an intervention is yet to happen. The first instalment was sanctioned as the Centre's share in the State Disaster Response Fund. However, this is normal procedure and not a special disaster relief assistance.”

He also said the Cabinet meeting decided to once again request the Centre provide necessary assistance as soon as possible.

“Six children who lost both parents in the disaster will be given Rs 10 lakh each, and eight children who lost a parent each will get Rs 5 lakh each. The Women and Child Development Department will disburse the amount,” said Pinarayi.

The chief minister also said the government will give Rs 7 lakh to the family of Kozhikode native Arjun, who died in a landslide in Karnataka's Shirur.