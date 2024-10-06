Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert for 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to receive heavy rain till October 9, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Six districts are under yellow alert, according to the forecast. The weather body also predicts squally weather with wind speeds of 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, over the Kerala coast until October 9.
Furthermore, it has issued a warning for rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of the state until October 11. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the Kerala coast until October 5.
Orange alert in districts
October 8 - Idukki
October 9 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam
An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
Yellow alert in districts
October 6 - Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod
October 7 - Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur
October 8 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad
October 9 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad
A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.