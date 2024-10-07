Thiruvonam Bumper: Tickets worth Rs 350 cr sold; draw on Oct 9

Kerala has sold Thiruvonam Bumper tickets for Rs 350 crore with just a day remaining until the draw at Gorkhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Directorate of State Lotteries said in a press release that of the 80 lakh tickets in circulation, 69,70,438 had been sold by 4 pm on Monday. The price of a Thiruvonam Bumper is Rs 500.

In addition to the first prize of Rs 25 crore, the Bumper offers a second prize of Rs 2 crore for 20 and a third prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Palakkad district tops the chart with 12,78,720 tickets sold, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (9,21,350) and Thrissur (8,44,390).

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will draw the winners in the presence of V K Prasanth MLA and Abraham Renn, Director of the Lotteries Department, at 1.30 pm on October 9.