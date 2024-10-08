Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

IMD warns heavy rain in Kerala; yellow alert for 8 districts for today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2024 12:13 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rain continues to batter Kerala, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday in eight districts—Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. The Met Department predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms will likely occur throughout the state until October 13.

Orange alert in districts
October 9 – Idukki
October 10 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki
October 11 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Yellow alert in districts
October 9 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur
October 10 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur
October 11 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur
October 12 - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur
A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Squally weather, with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph, is expected along the Kerala coast. Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to the rough weather conditions.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE