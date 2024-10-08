Malayalam
NH Protection Committee fell trees along highway, hold strike in Devikulam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2024 11:12 PM IST
The trees felled by the NH Protection Committee as part of its strike in Devikulam on Tuesday. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: The NH Protection Committee held a strike in Devikulam on Tuesday by felling trees along the highway in the Neriyamangalam forest area, which is a part of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway.

The protesters staged a national highway blockade and demonstration at Valara. Markets were closed due to the strike. Private buses and taxi cabs did not run services. KSRTC buses operated. A few tourist vehicles were also seen on the road.

The panel called for a general strike in Devikulam taluk after the Forest and Revenue departments refused to cut and remove the dangerous trees along the Neriyamangalam forest area. The committee said authorities were gambling with people's lives. The road blockade in Valara disrupted traffic. Barring some verbal disputes, there were no untoward incidents during the protest.

