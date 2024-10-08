Wayanad landslide: Rs 514 cr received in CMDRF, Centre's special aid pending, Kerala CM in assembly

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly here on Tuesday that an amount of Rs 514.14 crore was received as contribution to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund since Wayanad disaster.

In his statement under Rule 300 regarding the action taken following the landslide on July 30 at Meppadi in Wayanad, the Chief Minister said that the contribution of Rs 514.14 crore was recorded in CMDRF till October 5.

The CM said that 231 dead bodies and 222 body parts were recovered from the disaster site and Chaliyar river in Malappuram. 21 people, including six children, were orphaned. 173 dead bodies and two body parts were identified by the relatives. 53 dead bodies and 212 body parts were buried with state honours at a public burial ground prepared at Puthumala. 431 DNA samples were collected as part of the identification of bodies, and 64 bodies have been identified. 47 people are missing. A total of 145 houses were fully damaged and 170 houses were partially damaged. Additionally, 183 houses and 19 hectares of forest land were swept away by the landslide.

Calling it one of the largest landslides in India's history, Pinarayi Vijayan said the estimated loss is Rs 1,200 crore. The state has appealed to the centre to provide additional assistance for the state disaster response fund (SDRF) and also requested the Prime Minister for aid. Although a detailed memorandum was submitted in compliance with the guidelines for centre's assistance, the special aid was not received. The Cabinet meeting held on October 3 decided to request the centre to make available special assistance as early as possible.