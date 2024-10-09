Former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP

Former Kerala Jail DGP R Sreelekha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. At 4 pm, she received the membership from the party's state president K Surendran, at her residence. Sreelekha was the first woman from Kerala to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1987.

Sreelekha said she first considered joining the BJP just three weeks ago while addressing the press on Wednesday. "I thought deeply about it and took the decision. I served in the police force for 33 and a half years without aligning with any political party. It was after my retirement that I began observing various issues from the outside. Combining my experience and knowledge, I concluded that joining the BJP is the best course of action for society. This is an opportunity to continue serving the community even after retirement," she stated. "I stand with the BJP because I trust its values," she added.

Surendran praised Sreelekha, stating, “She is a well-known figure in Kerala, recognized for her bravery and significant contributions to reforming the police force. She has passionately advocated for the equality and rights of women officers and has taken bold actions against human rights violations. Additionally, she is a respected writer. It is a proud moment for me to welcome her into the BJP during the Navaratri festival.” He further noted that the ten years of strong governance and development programs implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government in India influenced her decision to join the party. “Her extensive experience will be an asset for both the party and the people of Kerala,” Surendran concluded.

Sreelekha served as the District Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts. Sreelekha also worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for four years, first as the Superintendent of Police in Kerala and later as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in New Delhi.

She was promoted to DIG of the Ernakulam Range. Subsequently, she held various positions, including Inspector General (IG) of the Crime Branch and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Armed Police Battalions with additional charge for Training.

Sreelekha later became the ADGP of Vigilance, ADGP (Police Home Guards, Community Policing, Gender Justice), and Nodal Officer for Nirbhaya. She was also the ADGP of the Crime Records Bureau and the Intelligence Wing. In September 2017, she was promoted to Director General of Police (DGP), and from 2017 to 2019, she served as the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services in Kerala. She retired on 31 December 2020 as the Director General of the Kerala Fire And Rescue Services after completing 33 years and five months in the service.