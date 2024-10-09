Veteran actor, AMMA's first general secretary T P Madhavan passes away

Kollam: Renowned Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passed away on Wednesday. He was 88. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kollam, where he had been receiving treatment.



T P Madhavan was a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 1990s, contributing to over 600 films throughout his illustrious career. Known for his versatile character roles, he became a beloved presence on screen and an integral part of the industry.

In his later years, Madhavan battled memory loss and was a resident at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, where he spent his final days. Despite his health challenges, he continued to receive recognition for his contributions to cinema, earning prestigious accolades such as the Ramu Karyat Award and the Prem Nazir Award while at Gandhi Bhavan.

Madhavan’s life took a dramatic turn during a trip to Haridwar when he fell unconscious and was helped by a group of sanyasis, who later assisted him in returning to Thiruvananthapuram. It was director Prasad who eventually took him to Gandhi Bhavan, where he found support. Although he briefly returned to acting in serials after this incident, he was soon affected by amnesia, which marked the end of his acting career.

Born into an illustrious family, T P Madhavan was the son of the distinguished professor NP Pillai. A post-graduate in sociology, Madhavan also managed successful advertising agencies in Mumbai and Kolkata before venturing into films. He began his acting career at the age of 40, when he met actor Madhu and was cast in the film Priya.

Madhavan’s legacy extends beyond his work on screen. As the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), he played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation, serving for a decade and advocating for the welfare of his fellow artists.