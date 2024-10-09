Suspended Idukki DMO joins duty after getting stay order, arrested in bribery case

Idukki: The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested Idukki District Medical Officer Dr L Manoj on charges of accepting a bribe here on Wednesday. Dr L Manoj was suspended by the state Health Department on October 7 based on complaints of a serious nature. The Kerala Administrative Tribunal stayed the suspension on Wednesday and allowed him to continue in the post. The arrest was made in connection with a complaint that he allegedly accepted a bribe from a resort owner in Munnar to issue a clearance.

According to officials with the VACB unit, Idukki Dr Manoj asked the driver of one of his friends to receive Rs 75,000 from a resort owner. This payment was made via Gpay. Later, he asked the driver to transfer the amount to another account and send him a screenshot of the transaction.

The VACB team arrested Dr Manoj at the District Medical office the same day he joined duty after being suspended. He was arrested by a team led by Idukki Vigilance DYSP Shaju Jose based on directions of Vigilance SP SV Sham Kumar.