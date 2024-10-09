Malayalam
Thiruvonam bumper lottery: Palakkad tops sales with 13.02 lakh tickets, 71 lakh tickets sold in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2024 11:47 AM IST Updated: October 09, 2024 01:35 PM IST
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad has recorded the sale of 13.02 lakh Thiruvonam Bumper lottery tickets, touching the highest sale figures as per the information available until 11 am. Thiruvananthapuram came second with a sale of 9.5 lakh tickets, followed by Thrissur (8.61 lakh). A total of 71.41 lakh tickets have been sold until Wednesday.

The draw will be held at Gorkhi Bhavan at 2 pm on Wednesday. The Thiruvonam Bumper offers a first prize of Rs 25 crore. Twenty winners each will receive the second prize of Rs 1 crore and the third prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will release the Pooja Bumper ticket, priced at Rs 300, on Wednesday. The draw will be held on December 4.

