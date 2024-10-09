Thiruvonam bumper lottery: Palakkad tops sales with 13.02 lakh tickets, 71 lakh tickets sold in Kerala

Palakkad has recorded the sale of 13.02 lakh Thiruvonam Bumper lottery tickets, touching the highest sale figures as per the information available until 11 am. Thiruvananthapuram came second with a sale of 9.5 lakh tickets, followed by Thrissur (8.61 lakh). A total of 71.41 lakh tickets have been sold until Wednesday.



The draw will be held at Gorkhi Bhavan at 2 pm on Wednesday. The Thiruvonam Bumper offers a first prize of Rs 25 crore. Twenty winners each will receive the second prize of Rs 1 crore and the third prize of Rs 50 lakh.



Finance Minister K N Balagopal will release the Pooja Bumper ticket, priced at Rs 300, on Wednesday. The draw will be held on December 4.

