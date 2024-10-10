Kozhikode woman succumbs to injuries after setting herself on fire at husband's home

Kozhikode: A 24-year-old woman from Kozhikode, who set herself on fire at her husband's house in Kannur, succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday night after battling for her life for two weeks.

Kunnuparambath Sneha, from Aroonda, Chekkiad, near Nadapuram, died while under treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. She had sustained 65 per cent burns after attempting self-immolation at her husband's house in Poyiloor, Kannur. A magistrate had recorded her statement from the hospital.

Sneha's brother filed a complaint at the Kolavallur Police Station, Kannur, alleging mistreatment by her husband's family, which he claims drove her to suicide.

When Chekkiad Grama Panchayat Vice President P Kumaran visited Sneha at the hospital, she told him that she attempted suicide because her husband wouldn't allow her to see her mother.

"Sneha hadn’t visited her home since their marriage nine months ago. When her mother needed surgery, she asked her husband for permission to visit, but he refused. This made her feel like she had no one to turn to. She told me that her resentment toward her husband drove her to take this drastic step," Kumaran told Onmanorama.

Sneha had married Makkorh Rameesh, a native of Poyiloor, nine months ago after falling in love with him. Her late father, Asokan Kunnumparambath, was a fish seller. She is survived by her mother, Bindu, brother Rahul, and sister Ancy.

Her mortal remains were handed over to the family following an autopsy at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, Kannur. The funeral was held at her residence in Aroonda, Chekkiad.