Kerala declares public holiday tomorrow for pooja

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared a public holiday for all government offices on Friday in connection with Mahanavami. The Chief Minister has instructed that the holiday be declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.



The Kerala government had earlier declared holiday for all educational institutions on October 11. According to the academic calendar, October 12 has been designated a holiday for all educational institutions in the state for Mahanavami.



Although the academic calendar marks October 11 as Durgashtami, October 12 as Mahanavami, and October 13 as Vijayadashami, this year, according to the lunar calendar, Ashtami will occur on the evening of October 10, when the "Pooja Veyp" ritual will be held.

MG University has announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled for Friday. See the revised schedule.