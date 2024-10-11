Missing 14-year-old girl from Thiruvambady found in Coimbatore railway station

Kozhikode: The 14-year-old girl who went missing from Thiruvambady, Kozhikode, last Saturday has been found at Coimbatore railway station. The Railway police located her on Friday. The Mukkom police have headed to Coimbatore to take custody of her.



The girl, a student of a higher secondary school in Thiruvambady, left home at 10 am last Saturday, stating she was going to a dance class. When she did not return for several hours, her family filed a missing person report.

The girl's mother had earlier alleged that when they approached the police, they tried to shift the blame onto the family and advised them to focus on reviewing CCTV footage.

The police were reportedly reluctant to check CCTV footage from areas where the girl may have gone missing. The last known location of the minor's phone was in Palakkad.