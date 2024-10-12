Kerala to receive rain for next 4 days, yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to experience widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers till Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for eight districts on Saturday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes the increased rainfall to a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea and a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal.



On Saturday morning, heavy rain is likely in isolated areas of the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts are expected to see moderate rainfall in isolated areas, while light rain is expected in other parts of the state, according to the IMD. Radar images indicate heavy rain accompanied by strong winds of up to 40 km/h in parts of Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, moderate rain and winds of up to 40 km/h are expected in isolated areas of Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode.

Probable impact due to heavy rain:

- Waterlogging on major roads and reduced visibility could lead to traffic congestion.

-Possibility of landslides/mudslips/flash floods

- Low-lying areas and riverbanks are at risk of flooding or waterlogging.

- Fallen trees may cause power outages or accidents.

- Partial damage to houses and shelters is possible.

-Rain may negatively affect people, livestock, and could damage unsafe coastal structures.

-Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places

Advisory:

- Ensure efficient traffic management.

- Avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safe areas.

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

-Postpone sowing of seeds, if already sown avoid water stagnation