Drunk driving: Actor Baiju Santhosh arrested after causing two-wheeler accident

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police arrested Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh in the early hours of Monday for drunk driving and causing an accident.



The incident happened at Vellayambalam as Baiju was driving from Kowdiar to Manaveeyam Veedhi. His car collided with a two-wheeler and crashed into an electric pole, rendering the vehicle inoperable due to tyre damage. The Museum Police arrived at the scene, detained Baiju, and conducted a medical test. However, the actor hesitated to undergo a blood test, said cops.

The car has been impounded, and Baiju was released on station bail. Despite the collision, the two-wheeler rider escaped without injuries.