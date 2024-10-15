Man dies as deer hits two-wheeler in Wayanad, one injured

Sulthan Bathery/ Wayanad: A man was killed and another injured after their two-wheeler collided with a deer near Muthanga on National Highway 766. The incident happened around 8 am on Wednesday.



The deceased, Albin Augustin (24), was a native of Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode. His co-rider, Asher (22), sustained critical injuries and was initially treated at a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery before being shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital due to his worsening condition.

"Accidents have become a regular occurrence on the Sulthan Bathery-Muthanga and Sulthan Bathery-Pulppalli stretches, as thick roadside bushes make it easy for elephants, deer, or wild boars to cross the road at any time," said C S Thomas, a native of Pulppalli. He added that it's high time the Public Works Department (PWD) took action to clear the roadside bushes to prevent further accidents.