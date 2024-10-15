BJP asks EC to reschedule Palakkad bypoll due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam

The BJP has asked the Election Commission (EC) to consider postponing the byelection to Palakkad Assembly Constituency by a week, given the annual Kalpathi Ratholsavam (chariot festival). Earlier today, the EC announced bypolls to the Assembly constituencies of Palakkad and Chelakkara and the Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad on November 13. The counting will be held on November 25.

BJP state president K Surendran has written to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, requesting to reschedule the Palakkad bypoll to November 20 as the popular Hindu festival will be held between November 13 and 15.

“The Kalpathi Ratholsavam is a significant religious and cultural event, attracting over 25,000 devotees,” Surendran said in his letter. “The first day is especially important, featuring the procession of the first chariot, and draws large crowds from across the region. Given the deep cultural and religious importance of this festival, a significant portion of the electorate in the Palakkad constituency will be engaged in the festivities, which may affect voter participation on the day of the election.”

Surendran said rescheduling the bypoll will “allow the people of Palakkad to participate fully in both the festival and the electoral process, ensuring maximum voter turnout and a fair election”.

A byelection became necessary in Palakkad as the local MLA, Shafi Parambil, was elected as a Member of Parliament from Vadakara in the recent Lok Sabha polls. UDF's Shafi defeated BJP's E Sreedharan by a margin of 3,859 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections.