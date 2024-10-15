Rain intensifies across Kerala; orange alert in Kannur & Malappuram, yellow in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the country during the next three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon is expected to commence over Kerala by October 17. The weather agency on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Malappuram and Kannur, predicting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 and 204.4 mm. Six other districts—Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod—are under a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 mm.



Moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts on Tuesday. A swell surge alert is in effect for all coastal districts, with waves expected to reach heights of 0.6 to 1.5 meters and a period of 18.0 to 20.0 seconds, lasting until 11 pm on October 16.

According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thundershowers is expected at most places in Kerala until October 20. A wind warning is also in place, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until October 18 due to squally weather conditions, with wind speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

Orange alert in districts

Oct 16 – Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Oct 17 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikdoe, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert in districts

Oct 16 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur

Oct 17 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

Oct 18 – Kozhikode, Kannur

Probable impact due to heavy rain:

- Waterlogging on major roads and reduced visibility could lead to traffic congestion.

- Possibility of landslides/ mud slips/ flash floods

- Low-lying areas and riverbanks are at risk of flooding or waterlogging.

- Fallen trees may cause power outages or accidents.

- Partial damage to houses and shelters is possible.

- Rain may negatively affect people and livestock and damage unsafe coastal structures.

- Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places

Advisory:

- Ensure efficient traffic management.

- Avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safe areas.

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Postpone sowing of seeds, if already sown, avoid water stagnation