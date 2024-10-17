Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 7 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Kerala on Thursday. Seven districts —Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod — are under yellow alert (Rainfall ranging from 64.5-115.5 mm). Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Kerala.

The Met department also noted that Kannur and Malappuram experienced below-normal temperatures, with maximum temperatures dropping significantly in Kannur on Thursday.

Probable impact due to heavy rain:

-Visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall, leading to traffic congestion.

-Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches, leading to increased travel time.

-Uprooting of trees may cause damage to the power sector

-Partial damages to kutcha houses and huts due to uprooting of trees.

-Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in maturity.

-Landslide/Mudslide/landslip likely

-Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places.

Advisory:

-Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.

-Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.

-Propping of the vegetable pandals is recommended.

-Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.

-Be updated.