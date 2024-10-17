NK Sudheer to be DMK candidate in Chelakkara: PV Anvar

Palakkad: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar has announced that Congress leader and AICC member NK Sudheer will contest as the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly by-election. Sudheer had previously contested as a Congress candidate in the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. He has held positions such as KPCC Secretary and State General Secretary of Dalit Congress.



Anvar, who left the Left Front, had formed an organisation under the name DMK. Currently, he is the MLA from Nilambur. Anvar stated that DMK will have candidates in both Palakkad and Chelakkara. Meanwhile, Anvar has not ruled out the possibility of contesting in Palakkad himself. He added that he would clarify his position in a press conference today.

Rahul Mamkootathil and Ramya Haridas are the Congress candidates for Palakkad and Chelakkara, respectively. The CPM has not yet announced its candidates. NK Sudheer is a leader with significant public support. He has been campaigning in Chelakkara for the past three months. There is considerable protest within the party over the removal of Sudheer. When asked about the possibility of contesting in Palakkad, he responded, "Let’s see if I can become a double MLA. I am not ruling out any possibility."