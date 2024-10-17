Orthodox-Jacobite dispute: Kerala HC dismisses appeal against order directing collectors to take over 6 churches

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the appeals filed challenging a single bench order directing the Collectors of Ernakulam and Palakkad districts to take over six churches caught in the ongoing Orthodox–Jacobite faction feud.



The Division Bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar pronounced the verdict, LiveLaw reported.

A single bench in August directed the respective district collectors to take over control of St John's Besfage Jacobite Syrian Church at Pulinthanam, St Mary's Church at Odakkali and St Thomas Church at Mazhuvannoor under the Angamaly diocese, St Mary's Church at Mangalamdam, St Mary's Church at Erukumchira, and St Thomas Church at Cherukunnam under the Thrissur diocese. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to take over the control of these churches, which the state failed to do.

The Orthodox-Jacobite church dispute in Kerala is a long-standing conflict between the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church over controlling church properties and leadership authority. The dispute dates back to the early 20th century and has intensified over the decades, leading to legal battles and violent confrontations.