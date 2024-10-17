Congress expels its Kerala IT cell head for 'anti-party activities', P Sarin to join CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: The political drama in Palakkad surrounding Dr P Sarin’s surprise rebellion has reached a climax with the young Congress leader’s expulsion from the party. On Thursday, the Congress expelled the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Digital Media Cell Convener for anti-party activities.



The decision came soon after Sarin publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with the party leadership, including Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, during a press conference following the UDF’s nomination of Rahul Mamkoottathil as the candidate for the Palakkad by-election.

“P Sarin has engaged in serious anti-organizational activities and violated party discipline. As a result, KPCC President K Sudhakaran MP has expelled him from the primary membership of the Congress party,” General Secretary M Liju said in a press release. The KPCC also announced plans to reorganise the Digital Media Cell urgently.

Sarin, who has now clarified that he will work with the Left, stated that if the CPM requests, he is willing to contest as the Left candidate in Palakkad. Interestingly, Anil Antony, the previous head of KPCC’s media cell, had also left the party, later joining the BJP.