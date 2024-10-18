Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CPM-BJP deal is delaying candidate announcement in Palakkad: Rahul Mamkoottathil

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 18, 2024 09:45 AM IST Updated: October 18, 2024 09:48 AM IST
Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil
Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Palakkad

UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil has alleged that the delay in candidate selection by both CPM and BJP in Palakkad is due to a deal between the two parties. He added that Palakkad has given him more love than he deserves. He expressed great confidence and optimism about victory, stating that this election is not as tough as the one in 2021.

Upon his first visit to Palakkad after the candidate announcement, Rahul Mamkoottathil received a grand welcome organised by the UDF. The roadshow, led by Shafi Parambil, began at Chembai Music College and concluded at the Stadium Grounds. Mamkoottathil assured that if given an opportunity, he will ensure that the people of Palakkad won’t have to bow their heads in shame.

Former Congress leader and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Digital Media Cell Convener Dr P Sarin had publicly rebelled against the party following the declaration of Rahul Mamkootathil's candidacy in Palakkad. Following this, the Congress expelled Sarin for anti-party activities.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE