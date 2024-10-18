Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Migrant workers arrested with 10kg ganja in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 18, 2024 10:59 PM IST
kozhikode ganja
Acting on a tip-off, the team monitored the duo, who were travelling on a train from Chennai. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Vadakara police arrested two migrant workers on Friday and seized 10 kg of ganja. The accused, Orisa native Roshan Mehar (27) and Jaysaraf (33) from Jharkhand, were apprehended by a joint team of Vadakara police and the Drug Abuse and Narcotic Substances and Funds (DANSAF) under the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) at the narcotics wing.

Acting on a tip-off, the team monitored the duo, who were travelling on a train from Chennai, and arrested them at Vadakara railway station by 6 a.m. The ganja packets were reportedly intended for distribution in the Kuttiadi and Chelakkara areas. The operation was led by Sub Inspectors Renjith and Biju Vijayan, alongside DANSAF Sub Inspector Manoj Ramath.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE