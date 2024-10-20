3 minor girls missing from Malappuram found in Kozhikode

Malappuram: Three girls who went missing from Vazhakkad in the Malappuram district on Sunday afternoon have been found at Kozhikode beach in the Avikkal beach area.

The trio went missing from Hayath Home, a residential complex housing around 25 families near the Kozhikode border. They were staying with their families in the residence, which is run by a charitable trust that provides temporary accommodation for underprivileged families. The girls come from different families within the complex.

The families informed the police when they noticed the girls were missing. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the Vazhakkad police identified the girls with their faces covered in Ramanattukara. The Malappuram DYSP and his team subsequently took the girls back home.