Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

3 minor girls missing from Malappuram found in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2024 10:42 PM IST
Representational image. Canva.

Malappuram: Three girls who went missing from Vazhakkad in the Malappuram district on Sunday afternoon have been found at Kozhikode beach in the Avikkal beach area.

The trio went missing from Hayath Home, a residential complex housing around 25 families near the Kozhikode border. They were staying with their families in the residence, which is run by a charitable trust that provides temporary accommodation for underprivileged families. The girls come from different families within the complex.

The families informed the police when they noticed the girls were missing. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the Vazhakkad police identified the girls with their faces covered in Ramanattukara. The Malappuram DYSP and his team subsequently took the girls back home.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE