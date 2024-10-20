3 youths arrested for assaulting couple in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Police arrested three youths from West Hill on Sunday for allegedly attacking a couple. The accused reportedly attacked the couple when they stopped their car to wash their faces after returning from a second show at the cinema around 1.30 am.

The arrested, Midhun, Sanjay and Nithin, were on a bike and allegedly intoxicated and assaulted the couple near the West Hill barracks area.

Panicked, the couple fled the scene, but the gang chased them on their bike. The couple managed to reach the Nadakkavu police station for help. Despite this, the attackers hit the car windows in front of the police station and threatened to kill the couple if they filed a complaint.

Later in the day, Nadakkavu police arrested the trio from different locations on charges of assaulting the woman and damaging the car outside the police station. Sub-Inspector Jayaraj and his team made the arrests.

"The accused were under the influence of alcohol. They claimed the couple's car had hit their bike as the reason for the attack. However, if they had a complaint, they should have reported it to the police," said an officer from the Nadakkavu station to Onmanorama.