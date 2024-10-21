Former Muvattupuzha RDO gets 7 years of RI in bribery case

Kochi: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Monday sentenced former Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) V R Mohan Pillai to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a bribery case registered in 2016. In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

Mohan's bail plea was also rejected, and he was remanded to the Muvattupuzha sub-jail. Judge N V Raju delivered the verdict, while Advocate V A Saritha represented the prosecution.

Mohan was caught red-handed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The action was based on a complaint filed by Vazhakkulam native Mathew Daniel, who stated that Mohan demanded the bribe in exchange for granting a permit to build a compound wall on a property in Vengachodu, near Muvattupuzha.