MVD official threatened for refusing fitness certificate to private bus in Thrissur

Thrissur: An Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in Thrissur was threatened at his home by bus owners after refusing to issue a fitness certificate for a private bus. K T Sreekanth, an Irinjalakuda Sub RTO office inspector, filed a complaint with the police against the owners on Monday.



The incident occurred at 9 pm on October 18, when the owners of the 'Matha' bus arrived at Sreekanth's home in Thiruvanikavu, issuing death threats. They also attempted to break open the gate. Sreekanth’s pregnant wife, elderly mother, sister, and two young children were present at the residence during the incident. The three-member group, which included Jenson from Mannuthi, Biju from Puthur, and another identifiable man, caused a disturbance for about an hour.

According to the Motor Vehicle Department, the fitness certificate was denied due to serious violations, including issues with the bus' braking system. Parts of the bus were even tied together with a rope, officials said. One of the owners, Biju, had previously issued threats to the MVD official during the inspection of the vehicle at the ground. Last week, Jenson, who claimed to be the bus's owner, attempted to influence the decision at the office after the certificate was denied.

Sreekanth has since filed a complaint, and CCTV footage of the incident has been submitted. Based on this, the Mannuthi police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.