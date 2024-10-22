Adimaly: "Hi brother, got a matchbox?" A group of school kids on a field trip found themselves in a tight spot when they nonchalantly walked into an office asking for a matchbox to light a beedi rolled with ganja. They had wandered into the Excise Enforcement Squad Office in Adimaly!

The students, part of a school group from Thrissur on their way to Munnar for a class excursion, were caught off guard by the uniformed officials inside the office. Initially, they attempted to flee but were intercepted by the team led by Circle Inspector Ragesh B Chirayath. Upon inspection, the officials recovered 5 grams of ganja from one student and a gram of hashish oil from another.

According to the officials, the students mistakenly thought the Excise Office was a workshop. They discretely approached it after spotting several vehicles parked in the backyard, seized in various cases, without noticing the signboard identifying it as the Excise office. The students missed the signboard because it was out of their view at the front of the office.

After intercepting the students, the Excise officers immediately notified the teachers accompanying the excursion. The children were subjected to counselling, and their parents were called in. A case has been registered against the students found in possession of the narcotics.