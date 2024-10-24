Why an old wall of Malappuram Government school is being shipped to Abu Dhabi

A flaky, mottled wall in a nondescript government school in Malappuram will soon feature in an international art project to be held in Abu Dhabi. The blue-tinted wall, stained and faded in parts, features an adorable painting of Mahabali.

It belongs to the Kadalundi City Government Fisheries LP School built in 1998. It will be shipped to Abu Dhabi for the the project named 'Wall of House', a brainchild of Abu Dhabi-based artist Vikram Divecha.

As part of the project, he collects walls from various parts of the world, each with its own unique story. The initiative began when the Kozhikode-based Faizal and Shabana Foundation, currently renovating the Kadalundi school, came across Divecha’s work.

Through their art and culture vertical, they initiated discussions, leading Divecha to choose the wall from Kerala. Divecha, who has a personal connection to Kerala through his wife, had long wished to include something meaningful from the region in his project.

The wall is being carefully moved using a high-beam structure under the supervision of Divecha. Photo: Special Arrangement.

"Walls are about people; they’re not just objects but integral parts of our lives," says Divecha. He sees himself not as the creator of the walls but as its custodian, emphasising the importance of preserving the stories these walls carry.

Divecha has collaborated with structural engineers to create a high-beam structure to transport the wall securely. He compares the process to a mother caring for her child, describing the journey of the wall as a "metaphorical migration" that adds to its story.

"I don’t select the walls; they come to me," Divecha explains. "While walls often have grand narratives, I am particularly interested in those with small stories." The project, partially funded by the Jameel Art Centre, includes other walls from Riyadh and Kuwait, currently housed in a warehouse.

Vikram Divecha. Photo: © New York University Abu Dhabi.

The wall is expected to be moved to Abu Dhabi by next month. Reena P, the school principal, shared the excitement, noting that Vikram visited the school in July and August, and the children are thrilled about the project.

The Faizal and Shabana Foundation is also working on renovating over ten schools in Kerala and one in Kashmir. "The Foundation’s involvement with the school began at the request of local MLA P Abdul Hameed. Following the Nadakkavu model, at Kadalundi, we are demolishing an old building from 1998, which the government has deemed expired and replacing it with new facilities such as a toilet block and playground.

"Landscaping is also being done. The renovation is expected to be completed by December," said Nimmi Teressa, project officer, Faizal and Shabana Foundation project who is overlooking the project along with Anangha.

The Faizal and Shabana Foundation was founded in 2007 by a UAE-based Keralite industrialist couple, Faizal E Kottikollon and his wife, Shabana Faizal. With the aim of promoting ordinary schools to international standards through multiple interventions, the couple modernised the infrastructure and uplifted the educational standard of the 130-year-old Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode district in 2013, spending Rs 20 crore.